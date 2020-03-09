Worldwide Blood Plasma Market Will Reach $57.5 billion by 2024, Reflecting a five-year CAGR of 8.2%

The plasma proteins or derivatives in blood are extracted via the fractionation process. A range of valuable products are manufactured from blood plasma through fractionation. Fractionation occurs in tanks at near freezing temperatures. Fractionation is used to maintain the integrity of the proteins in plasma. This process includes a phase of introducing various viral inactivation procedures.

Blood plasma offers high value for its volume and weight. One refrigerated container might be worth more than an entire shipload of grain. Blood provides significant health benefits to people. Blood exports boost U.S. exports with minimal carbon emissions.

Liver disease is a major cause of illness and death worldwide. In China, 400 million people have liver diseases, primarily viral hepatitis (predominantly hepatitis B virus [HBV]). Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver diseases are also prevalent diagnoses.

The blood plasma market is driven in part by China, and by demand from China for high quality blood from the US. Chinese patients consumed 400 metric tons of serum albumin in 2017, half of the global total of that blood protein. The necessary supply could be provided by the Chinese population, but, many of them are afraid to donate blood.

The reason is a well-remembered 1990s health scare in which tens of thousands of farmers who had been paid to donate blood acquired HIV from unsanitary needles. The ensuing scandal was covered up by the government.

As a result, China has to import about 60% of its serum albumin—and the ever-rising demand has driven up prices. American companies have an edge in the Chinese markets because of the quality of the blood collected. The edge is apparent in the fact that three foreign companies account for 88% of China’s serum albumin imports.

The billion-dollar market for blood worldwide has a variety of participants. Thermo Fsher Scientific has the largest market participation. Sales of blood therapeutics were $30.9 billion in 2017. By 2024, these products reach $57.5 billion, reflecting a five-year CAGR of 8.2%.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3511197-blood-plasma

Table of Contents

Abstract: Biotech Serum (Blood) Markets Respond to Healthcare Needs 1

Blood Executive Summary 24

Blood Market Research Executive Summary 24

Blood Market Shares 25

Blood: Market Description and Market Dynamics 26 Blood Market Shares and Forecasts 32 Serum (Blood) Product Description 114 Blood Research and Technology 127 Serum (Blood) Company Profiles 136

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)