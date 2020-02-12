Worldwide Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022″report to their offering

The global analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market is registering strong growth due to increased investments in research and development projects in emerging markets, growing geriatric population and increase in health insurance coverage. At the same time economic growth, technological advancements and increase in private investments is expected to drive the demand for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing in the forecast period.

The market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020.

The market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, BioMrieux S.A., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation and others.

Elemental analysis instruments accounted for the largest share of the market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is also projected to come from elemental analysis instruments market which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included increased private investments in research and development activities, technological advances and rebound in economic growth in developed economies.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward,North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by the Middle East, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market. India and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decrease in public investments for scientific research and increasing trade protectionism.”

This research report categorizes the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market by type. Product type include elemental analysis instruments, molecular analysis instruments, separational analysis instruments and other instruments.

