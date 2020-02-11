Worldwide Analysis on Insect Feed Market Strategies and Forecast, 2019 to 2025

“The Latest Research Report Global Insect Feed Market Research Report 2019 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Researchmoz.US”

This report studies the Insect Feed market, by type (Meal Worms, Fly Larvae, and Others), application (Pig Nutrition, Poultry Nutrition, Dairy Nutrition, Aquaculture and Others). Insects can be grown on organic waste. Therefore, insects are a potential source for conventional production (mini-livestock) of protein, either for direct human consumption, or indirectly in recomposed foods (with extracted protein from insects); and as a protein source into feedstock mixtures.

This report only focuses on the insect products for animal feeding purposes. These insect feed products include fully dried larvae, ready blended meal, insect oil and a few other types of end products.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Insect Feed globally, it consists of 25.3% of the international market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 23.7% of the global market. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa together consists of 95.8% of the global Insect Feed market in the same year.

AgriProtein ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Insect Feed, occupies 44.71% of the global market share in 2016; While, Proti-Farm, with a market share of 19.61%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 18.16% of the Global market in 2016.

The global Insect Feed market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Insect Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insect Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AgriProtein

Diptera Nutrition

Enterra Feed

Entofood

Entomo Farms

Entomotech

Intrexon Corp

Hexafly

HiProMine

Innova Feed

Kulisha

MealFood Europe

Proti-Farm

Protix

Ynsect

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meal Worms

Fly Larvae

Others

Segment by Application

Aquaculture

Pig Nutrition

Poultry Nutrition

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Insect Feed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insect Feed

1.2 Insect Feed Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insect Feed Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Meal Worms

1.2.3 Fly Larvae

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Insect Feed Segment by Application

1.3.1 Insect Feed Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aquaculture

1.3.3 Pig Nutrition

1.3.4 Poultry Nutrition

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Insect Feed Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Insect Feed Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Insect Feed Market Size

1.4.1 Global Insect Feed Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Insect Feed Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Insect Feed Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insect Feed Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Insect Feed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Insect Feed Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Insect Feed Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Insect Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insect Feed Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Insect Feed Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

