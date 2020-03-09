Worldwide Analysis on E-House Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Global E-House Market: Introduction

E-Houses provide electrical power whenever required and help in reducing construction lead time. E-Houses can be installed easily and quickly due to their high-quality design. An E-House consists of various modules equipped with good-quality components including gas-insulated switch gear (GIS) or voltage air-insulated switch gear (AIS), power transformers, power management systems, building management systems, variable frequency drives, low voltage switch boards, protection and control systems, and DC and AC auxiliary power as well as high voltage/medium voltage (MV/HV) cable drums. E-Houses are manufactured, assembled, developed and pretested at an assembly yard or factory prior to delivery. Thus, the E-House simply needs to be connected to all the components and put into operation on site.

E-Houses are suitable for use in situations where interim solutions are required or at locations that are difficult to access. E-Houses provide a rapid and precise power supply whenever needed. E-Houses can be considered as an alternative to the conventional power distribution systems. An E-House is also known as “electrical house” or “integrated power assembly.” An E-House is designed in a manner that both, building codes and customer requirements are met.

Global E-House Market: Dynamics

Cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of installation are some of the factors driving the growth of the E-House market during the forecast period. An E-House can be installed in a limited space or even relocated very easily whenever required. Thus, these are few more factors contributing towards the growth of the E-House market. Some more industrial applications of E-House such as rapid expansion of transmission capacity and quick disaster response are boosting the growth of the E-House market over the projected period. E-Houses are also used to provide temporary power supply in case of unplanned repairs. Moreover, in case of planned maintenance, one can even reduce or eliminate the need for extended electricity outages by using an E-House. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the E-House market. However, maintenance is one if the key factors restraining the growth of the E-House market as failure of an E-House can significantly affect the operations in various ways.

Global E-House Market: Segmentation

The global E-House market can be segmented on the basis of voltage, product, application, and region.

E-House market, by voltage-

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

E-House market, by product-

Fixed E-House

Substation

E-House market, by application-

Chemicals

Mining

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others

Global E-House Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the E-House market are Siemens AG, Atlas Electric, ABB, General Electric, Elgin Power Solutions, Schneider Electric SE, TGOOD Global Ltd., Eaton Corporation, CG Power, Meidensha Corporation, WEG Industries, and Powell Industries Inc.

Global E-House Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the E-House market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America is anticipated to hold a prominent market share of the E-House market owing to increasing mining activities in the U.S., as it is one of the leading producers of coal. The E-House market in European countries is majorly driven due to the growth of the chemical sector in the European region. Developing economies such as India, have great potential for the E-House market. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate as the utilities sector in this region are anticipated to drive the growth of the E-House market. Moreover, due to the rising investments in the oil and gas industry, the E-House market in the Middle East is expected to be one of the most attractive regional markets in the coming years.