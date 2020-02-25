World’s Fastest Electric Car Battery Charger Innovation to Power up Electric Car Battery Charger MarketWorld’s Fastest Electric Car Battery Charger Innovation to Power up Electric Car Battery Charger Market

Emphasizing assessment of all the key facets of the electric car battery charger market, Fact.MR’s recently released report on the global electric car battery charger market analyzes a slew of impactful factors responsible for shaping the overall scenario of the electric car battery charger market. The report aims to help participants and key stakeholders in the competitive landscape and

value chain of the global market for electric car battery charger comprehend the minutes of the electric car battery charger space and leverage the key trends and opportunities for firming up within the global landscape of electric car battery charger market. Electric car battery charger is a device that is used for providing the electric supply to electric-powered cars, through a rechargeable battery. A crucial component in the emergency kits of electric cars, an electric car battery charger can be available in diverse capacities and forms to cater to multiple demands of car drivers.

A breakthrough innovation involving the development of wireless charging pads is presumed to be the game-changer in the electric car battery charger realm. While the wireless charging technology employed in the designing of these charging pads is yet to be practically implemented, industry experts already anticipate it to shift the mechanism of charging electric vehicles over the years. The pioneer of this technology – WiTricity, is currently proposing collaborations with auto giants with an objective to introduce an exceptionally easy, convenient, and efficient means of charging electric vehicle batteries.

This is foreseen to benefit the electric car ecosystem to a great extent; however, will possibly restrict the adoption of electric car battery charger in the near future. Some opinions also project further technological innovations in electric car battery charger with the introduction of wireless charging pads.

Steady Growth Forecast for Global Electric Car Battery Charger over 2017-2022

Fact.MR, in its recently released market research report on electric car battery charger, offers the bird’s-eye view of the global electric car battery charger market. With disruptive technologies continuing to transform a plethora of industrial sectors, electric cars and the electric car battery charger will also consistently witness new waves of innovation over the next few years. The global market for electric car battery charger will observe steady growth throughout the five-year forecast period – 2017-2022, approaching the revenue worth US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Europe to Maintain an Attractive Position in Electric Car Battery Charger Market

Nearly a year after China reached the milestone in terms of electric car sales, Europe has recently registered drastic growth in its electric car parc– exceeding 1 million, as the total electric car sales in Europe surge by over 40%. The US, as an electric car battery charger market, will however possibly reach this landmark by the second half of 2018, looking at the scenario originated post introduction of Tesla’s new EV model. European electric car battery charger market is foreseen to spearhead globally throughout the assessment period, especially in terms of float type electric car battery charger sales.

Electric vehicle manufacturers first extended a concerted effort to introduce a universal EV charging port that took hours to recharge electric car batteries. While manufacturers of both, the electric cars and electric car batteries have recognized that the future of electric car market exists in faster charging capabilities, strong efforts towards the innovation of faster recharging electric car battery charger are in the pipeline. Japan registered to be the first introducer of DC Fast Charging, and this innovation involved two of the automotive giants – Mitsubishi and Nissan. Fact.MR uncovers the developmental strategies of a range of competitors in the global electric car battery charger market landscape, some of which include Delphi Automotive PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., General Electric Company, and others.

