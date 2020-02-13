WORLD-WIDE OIL and GAS AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET REVIEW (EDITION:2019) || CLASSIFICATION, KEY COMPETITORS, DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND GROWTH FORECAST 2023

Global Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market Summary:

New Report on Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market (2019) offers complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market Overview:

Automation and control system in oil & gas industry has helped in remote management of infrastructure, reduced the chances of downtime and risk, speeded up various process, etc. The demand for oil & gas infrastructure is increasing demand for automation and control system. The global crude oil & natural gas consumption grew by 1.2% and 2.24% annually, during 2005-16 (except in 2009). The outlook for upstream sector also looks positive as the crude oil price has recovered in 2017, and crossed USD 60 per barrel in November 2017. The significant growth in the oil & gas industry in the forecast period is expected to drive the automation and control system market in the industry.

Global Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, General Electric, ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corp., INTECH Process Automation Inc., GS Automation

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Rest of North America, Norway, UK, Italy, Germany, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Nigeria, Rest of Middle East, China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Oil & Gas Automation and Control System market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Oil & Gas Automation and Control System Market

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Industry Attractiveness – Porterâs Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 By Sector

7.1.1 Upstream

7.1.2 Midstream

7.1.3 Downstream

8. Regional Market Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Rest of North America

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Norway

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Germany

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Venezuela

8.3.4 Rest of South America

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Iran

8.4.4 Nigeria

8.4.5 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 India

8.5.3 Malaysia

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Development, and Analyst View)

9.1 Rockwell Automation

9.2 Siemens AG

9.3 General Electric

9.4 ABB

9.5 Honeywell International Inc.

9.6 Schneider Electric

9.7 Emerson Electric Co.

9.8 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

9.9 INTECH Process Automation Inc

9.10 GS Automation

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11. Disclaimer

*List not Exhaustive

**Subject to availability on public domain

