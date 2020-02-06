World Fact of SMALL CELLS: MARKET SHARES 2019 TO 2024

“Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

The 2018 study has 248 pages, 135 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. Associated APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.

– Figure 1. Small Cell Market Driving Forces

Need for enabling evolution of local communications network

Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software

Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure

Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification

Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments

Effective integration of base small cell technologies

Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition

open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale

Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require culture shifts in processes

Small cells need infrastructure across a broad range of commercial and governmental organizations. Each have a part to play in making small cells work along with tower infrastructure to create a broadband commercial network. Service providers are focused on densification. Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for several key 5G Era deployment scenarios:

– Figure 2. Small Cell Infrastructure Critical Issues

Service providers are focused on densification

Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for key 5G implementations

5G deployment needs small cells

>6GHz spectrum propagation limits cell sizes

Shared and license-exempt spectrum mandates lower power

Areas of hyper-dense broadband traffic need small cells

Small cells meet demand in cities, stadia, transport hubs

Scalable deployment

Low-cost deployment

Using a low-skilled, third-party, or end-user workforce

Small/medium enterprises requiring self-deployed indoor coverage

Coverage extension in rural, remote, moving and temporary deployment

Scenarios with equipment size, weight or power constraints.

The total value of the small cell market is $12.5 billion in 2017, up from $10.35 billion in 2016. Markets grow to $58.7 billion in 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the tremendous amount of digital content from video on smart phones, from the digital economy, IoT, robots, drones, self-driving cars, and artificial intelligence. The digital economy rides on the back of small cells 5G signal transmission which is a 10x improvement in capacity over existing broadband. This is the new world aspect, everything is monitored and activated digitally.

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, traffic lights, and smart things all need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Small cell suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. Small cells improve the transmission coverage and density.”

This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs. “Everything will be connected,” said SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, announcing a ARM processor deal in London. “Cows will be connected, chickens will be connected, the sheep will be connected.”

WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, and Thompson Financial. WinterGreen Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

WinterGreen Research supports various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

Companies Profiled

– Market Leaders

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent

NEC

ZTE

Samsung

Fujitsu

– Market Participants

Airspan

ANs

ADRF

AT&T

Ciena

Cisco Small Cells

CommScope

Corning Spidercloud

ip.access

NTSI

Optimos

Qualcomm

Signal Booster.com

Small Cell Forum

Solid Technologies

Zouk Capital / ip.access

– Key Topics

Small Cells

Virtualization

Cloud

Edge

Functional splits.

LTE Small Cell

5G

Network Densification

Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS

DAS

In Building Wireless

Broadband Traffic

In Air Interface Solutions

Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

Heterogeneous Network

Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables

Distributed business

Enterprise

End-To-End Integrated Small Cells

Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

ADRF Positioning

Bandwidth Allocation

Across enterprise boundaries

Continue…..

