WORLD FACT OF GLOBAL GEARED MOTORS AND DRIVES MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report presents the worldwide Geared Motors and Drives market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The food and beverage industry is the primary end-user to the geared motors and drives market. This is mainly due to the need to comply with stringent regulations that emphasis on food safety, quality, and hygiene, inducing manufacturers to upgrade their equipment accordingly. With the growing population and the rising demand for food, the market will witness considerable growth in this end-user segment.

Owing to decline in coal mining activities and the increasing demand for wind generation, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the geared motors and drives market. The growing focus towards clean power generation sources and the increase in food safety- and hygiene-related regulations, will drive the growth of the geared drives and geared motors market in the region.



The Geared Motors and Drives market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geared Motors and Drives.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



ABB

Bonfiglioli

Mitsubishi

Regal Beloit

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Altra Industrial Motion

Anaheim Automation

Boneng

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Dematek AB

Eaton

Elecon Engineering

Groschopp

Johnson Electric

NORD Drivesystems

SEW-Eurodrive

SDT Drive Technology

Watt Drive WEG Group

– Geared Motors and Drives Breakdown Data by Type

Geared Motors

Geared Drives

Geared Motors and Drives Breakdown Data by Application



Food and Beverage

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Wind Power

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Other

– Geared Motors and Drives Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Geared Motors and Drives Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Geared Motors and Drives status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Geared Motors and Drives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geared Motors and Drives :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Geared Motors and Drives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.



