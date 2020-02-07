World Fact of GLOBAL CONTACTLESS PAYMENT TRANSACTION MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Development News —
Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Contactless Payment Transaction.
This report presents the worldwide Contactless Payment Transaction market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Barclays
Apple Inc
Gemalto NV
Heartland Payment Systems Inc
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Ingenico Group
On Track Innovations Ltd
Inside Secure
Samsung Electronics Ltd
Wirecard AG
Verifone Systems Inc
– Contactless Payment Transaction Breakdown Data by Type
Wearable Devices
Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)
Contactless Mobile Payment
– Contactless Payment Transaction Breakdown Data by Application
Transport
Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
– Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
– The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Contactless Payment Transaction status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Contactless Payment Transaction manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payment Transaction :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Contactless Payment Transaction market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
