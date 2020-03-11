World Dermabrasion Market Top Key Players Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Segmental Analysis

The Global Dermabrasion Market is segmented on the basis of devices, indication, and end user. On the basis of devices, market is segmented into manual dermabraders and motorized dermabraders. The manual dermabraders is further segmented into wire brush, diamond wheel or fraise, sterilized sandpaperm, salt crystals, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into surgical scars, benign tumors, actinic keratosis, rhinophyma, perioral rhytides, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others.

Get Premium Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4702

Key Players

Photomedex, Inc (U.S.),

Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.),

Alma Lasers (Isreal),

Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (U.S.),

Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.),

Medtronic (U.S.) and Cutera, Inc. (U.S.).

The Global Dermabrasion Market Highlights

The International Dermabrasion Market report explores the prominent trends, driving factors, restraints, opportunities and challenges have been taken into consideration in order to identify the market’s future. It also discusses the production cost structure of Global swimming pool heaters market professional survey report 2017. It is commonly used to treat deep acne scars, surgical scare, and sometimes used to remove the pre-cancerous growths known as keratosis. Actinic keratosis, also called as solar keratosis, is scaly appearance caused by damage from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Dermabrasion is also performed along with other dermatology procedures such as laser treatment. After the procedure, the skin appears bright pink which gets faded in over three months. The Global Dermabrasion Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Dermabrasion is a surgical skin resurfacing procedure performed by the dermatologist or a plastic surgeon.

Increasing demand for skin care treatment options, increasing patient pool for skin diseases, and growing emphasis on dermatology drive the market for dermabrasion. Furthermore, rising demand for skin care treatment measures fuel the market growth. Additionally, the development in dermatology and cosmetology and availability of skilled healthcare professionals such as dermatologist influence the market growth. The growth of the market is hampered by high cost of dermabrasion, and availability of alternative treatment such as laser therapy.

According to the World cancer Research Fund International in 2012, over 14.1 million cancer cases across the world were registered. Out of which 7.4 million cases were men, and 6.7 million women. According to the article published in the Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics journal, acne vulgaris is the most common skin condition diagnosed in adolescents worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is the largest market for dermabrasion owing to an increasing demand for skin resurfacing rejuvenating procedures in the U.S. and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures for skin problems among women such as acne vulgaris. Chemical peel and dermabrasion are commonly used methods for treating skin problems in the U.S.

According to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics, one in every five Americans is likely to develop skin cancer in their lifetime. National Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results Program (SEER) estimated that 87,110 new cases of skin cancer expected to register by the end of the 2017. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, acne affects nearly 85% of people in the U.S. and the disease is common across all ethnic groups in this region.

Browse Complete 110 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 67 Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dermabrasion-market-4702

Asia Pacific market is expected show a positive growth in the market owing to rising awareness about advantages of Dermabrasion and side effects, changing lifestyle, and demand for new dermatology treatment for acne and skin pigmentation. Additionally, the availability of well-qualified cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists further stimulates the market growth. As per the World Health Organization, both malignant and benign skin cancer are found to be prevalent among the Asians.

Europe is the second largest market for Dermabrasion due to an increasing adoption about skin care and cosmetic procedures, rising demand for dermatology treatment, and growing emphasis on skin care. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for dermatology procedures for skin resurfacing in the European countries. According to the Cancer Research U.K., skin cancer incidence rates are projected to grow by 7% in the U.K between 2014 and 2035.

The demand for Dermabrasion is found to be low in the Middle East & Africa.

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]