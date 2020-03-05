World Brain Ischemia Market SWOT Analysis, Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Brain Ischemia Market – Overview

Brain ischemia is a condition in which there is an insufficient blood flow to the brain which results in poor oxygen supply to the brain. Brain ischemia is also known as cerebral ischemia or cerebrovascular ischemia. Major driving factor for global brain ischemia market are increasing number of patient suffering from diabetes, obesity hypertension and other related diseases as well as increasing aging population. On other hand high cost of treatment and limited availability of effective drugs may be responsible for restraining the market’s growth

The global brain ischemia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

The growing accessibility to superior healthcare facilities is prompting the development of the market substantially. Increasing risk factors that contribute to the incidences of brain ischemia are prompting the growth of the market. Better detection tools are expected to provide a considerable push for the development of the market over the forecast period.

Brain Ischemia Market – Segmental Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment and end users. By diagnosis, the market is segmented into MRI, ultrasound, CT, angiography and other. By treatment, the market is segmented into drug treatment, angioplasty, and other. The drug treatment is additionally sub-segmented into antiplatelet, anticoagulation therapy and other. The Anticoagulation therapy segment is further sub-segmented into warfarin and heparin. While antiplatelet therapy is additionally sub-segmented into aspirin and other. By end user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospital, and others.

Brain Ischemia Market – Competitive Analysis

The market appeal and competitors’ tendencies are noticeably enhanced by the strategies that are being used by market players. The significant success factors in the market are easily attained in the market are contributing to a raised pace of progress in the forecast period. The heightened level of importance on the variation of products is increasing the number of customers in the market considerably. The innovation in products and services of the markets will modify the progression of the market prominently.

The distinguished competitors functioning in the market globally Covidien Plc (Ireland), H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), ThromboGenics NV (Belgium), Vernalis Plc (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson and Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Neurotec Pharma SL (Spain), Abbott Laboratories (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), GE Healthcare (UK) and Siemens Healthcare (US).

Industry Updates

Aug 2018 iSchemaView which an established leader in analysis of cerebrovascular imaging, has recently announced it has gained final approval for the use of the RAPID platform in Canada for Patients Suffering Ischemic Stroke in Canada. The RAPID platform is intended to deliver physicians with fully automated, fast, elegant and easy-to-interpret imaging that will ease clinical decision-making around cerebrovascular diseases, such as stroke.

Brain Ischemia Market – Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market observes that the North American region has the major market share of the brain ischemia market. Owing to the growing obese and diabetic population in this region, the market’s progress is meaningfully amplified. Furthermore, growing government backing has also promoted the development of this market. The European region is the next chief market owing to the growing aging population and technological advances in the region. The evolving economies such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region are fuelling the growth of the market.

