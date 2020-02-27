Workwear/Uniform Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Workwear/Uniform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Workwear/Uniform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Workwear/Uniform market was valued at $1125 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1410 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.07% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Workwear/Uniform from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Workwear/Uniform market.

Leading players of Workwear/Uniform including:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Workwear/Uniform Manufacturers

Workwear/Uniform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Workwear/Uniform Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

