Workspace Management Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

— This report focuses on the global Workspace Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Workspace management software solutions are used to manage and optimize asset management, room scheduling, hoteling, and workplace utilization.

A major challenge faced by organizations while finalizing their floor planning strategy is the optimum use of the total floor space. Workspace management software solutions aids in providing the end-users with optimized floor plan and analyzing the performance of the workforce in different floor planning configurations. The cost associated with maintenance and relocating are major challenges for organizations. Optimum utilization of space can provide significant cost savings for end-users.

In 2017, the global Workspace Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Asure Software

Condeco

IBM

Planon

Yardi Systems

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Establishments

Telecommunication

Government Institutions

IT

Research And Consulting Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workspace Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workspace Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workspace Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workspace Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare Establishments

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 Government Institutions

1.5.5 IT

1.5.6 Research And Consulting Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workspace Management Software Market Size

2.2 Workspace Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workspace Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Workspace Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workspace Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Workspace Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Workspace Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Workspace Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Workspace Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workspace Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workspace Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Asure Software

12.1.1 Asure Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Workspace Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Asure Software Revenue in Workspace Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Asure Software Recent Development

12.2 Condeco

12.2.1 Condeco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Workspace Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Condeco Revenue in Workspace Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Condeco Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Workspace Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Workspace Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Planon

12.4.1 Planon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Workspace Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Planon Revenue in Workspace Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Planon Recent Development

12.5 Yardi Systems

12.5.1 Yardi Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Workspace Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Yardi Systems Revenue in Workspace Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Yardi Systems Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

