WORKSPACE DELIVERY NETWORK MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Workspace Delivery Network Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Workspace Delivery Network Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Workspace Delivery Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace Delivery Network development in United States, Europe and China.

It has been observed that the need for hybrid cloud and pervasive mobility drives the demand for workspace delivery networks. These networks encompass a workspace delivery controller (WDC), which is an application delivery controller (ADC) adapted to the needs of hybrid cloud, mobility, and security and a virtual wide area network (WAN), which provides cost-effective application delivery to branch offices, while optimizing WAN bandwidth.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be the increased virtualization in enterprises. Virtualization involves maximizing the capabilities of a PC or server. Through virtualization, new server environments can be built without new hardware, many machines can be maintained by a single physical server, and applications can be streamed from the server to desktop.

In 2017, the global Workspace Delivery Network market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

Cisco

CloudGenix

Glue Networks

Talari Networks

A10 Networks

F5 Networks

Radware

Bigleaf Networks

Certeon

Expand Networks

FatPipe

Ipanema Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional WAN

SD-WAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Establishments

Telecommunication

Government Institutions

IT

Research And Consulting Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workspace Delivery Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workspace Delivery Network development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workspace Delivery Network are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

