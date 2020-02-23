Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Citrix Systems Inc.
VMware Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
IndependenceIT Corporation
Getronics Global Services BV
Dell Inc.
Unisys Corporation
Colt Group SA
Econocom Group SA/NV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop as a Service
Application as a Service
System Integration Service
Managed Service
Consulting Service
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Desktop as a Service
1.4.3 Application as a Service
1.4.4 System Integration Service
1.4.5 Managed Service
1.4.6 Consulting Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Travel and Hospitality
1.5.9 Education
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size
2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Citrix Systems Inc.
12.2.1 Citrix Systems Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Citrix Systems Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Citrix Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.3 VMware Inc.
12.3.1 VMware Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 VMware Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 VMware Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 IndependenceIT Corporation
12.5.1 IndependenceIT Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 IndependenceIT Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IndependenceIT Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Getronics Global Services BV
12.6.1 Getronics Global Services BV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Getronics Global Services BV Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Getronics Global Services BV Recent Development
12.7 Dell Inc.
12.7.1 Dell Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Unisys Corporation
12.8.1 Unisys Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Unisys Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Unisys Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
