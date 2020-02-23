Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IndependenceIT Corporation

Getronics Global Services BV

Dell Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Colt Group SA

Econocom Group SA/NV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop as a Service

Application as a Service

System Integration Service

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Desktop as a Service

1.4.3 Application as a Service

1.4.4 System Integration Service

1.4.5 Managed Service

1.4.6 Consulting Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Travel and Hospitality

1.5.9 Education

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size

2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Citrix Systems Inc.

12.2.1 Citrix Systems Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Citrix Systems Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Citrix Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.3 VMware Inc.

12.3.1 VMware Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 VMware Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 VMware Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft Corporation

12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.5 IndependenceIT Corporation

12.5.1 IndependenceIT Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 IndependenceIT Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IndependenceIT Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Getronics Global Services BV

12.6.1 Getronics Global Services BV Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Getronics Global Services BV Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Getronics Global Services BV Recent Development

12.7 Dell Inc.

12.7.1 Dell Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Unisys Corporation

12.8.1 Unisys Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 Unisys Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Unisys Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..



