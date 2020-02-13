Workspace as a Service Market – Business Mobility in Corporate Networks Boosting Demands

Desktop virtualization has become mainstream technology in the last few years with the rapidly changing business environment and work culture. With increasing demand for device-independence and remote access to corporate data and business applications, many organizations are allowing their employees to use their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to access their office desk from anywhere, at any time. Workspace as a service (WaaS) can be provided as a dedicated infrastructure, outsourcing the infrastructure management to third parties or as a hosted on-premise solution.

Use of WaaS results in significant reduction in capital expenditure as complete desktops, including applications and operating systems, can be managed and upgraded from a centralized server. Thus, the advantage of reduced capital expenditure is a major driving factor for the adoption of WaaS solutions and services.

Further, enterprise mobility trends such as bring your own device (BYOD) which are catching on rapidly, may expose sensitive data to various threats such as data theft and hacking. Thus, the use of WaaS solutions ensures the security and integrity of organizational data, thus driving increasing adoption of WaaS in industries such as telecommunication, IT, and BFSI.

The global WaaS market features a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with internationals and local players operating amid stiff competition. While most large companies in the market are focused on establishing their hold on an increasing number of verticals and regional markets, small- and medium-sized companies are focusing on the development of innovative and cost-effective solutions. Acquisitions of smaller firms by international companies has emerged as a common growth strategy.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6308

Recently, in February 2015, VMware, Inc., which is one of the market’s most prominent vendors, took course of a strategic acquisition by securing Immidio B.V., a privately held company offering user environment management (UEM) solutions.

The acquisition strengthened VMware’s profile management capabilities to customize virtual desktop delivery. Other prominent vendors in the market are Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Econocom Group SA/NV, Colt Group S.A., Unisys Corporation, Independence IT Corporation, Getronics Global Services BV, Microsoft Corporation, and Dell, Inc.