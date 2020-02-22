Workplace Transformation Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 18.7% and Forecast to 2021

Demographics in the workplace are changing globally. The average age of knowledge workers has reduced significantly. Next-generation employees are young and extremely tech savvy. This changing employee landscape is prompting IT managers to adopt futuristic work environments. Therefore, organizations are increasingly shifting toward newer technologies in the workplace to enhance productivity.

In today’s competitive world, human resources add to the intellectual capital in the workplace. Therefore, building employee value has become a necessity. Development of innovative technologies is one of the key factors responsible for workplace transformation. Increasing Internet penetration, along with increasing mobile communication, is also driving the change in workplace environment.

Workplace transformation services include modernization of the workplace, including upgrades and migration, and virtual desktop implementation services.

The analysts forecast the global workplace transformation services market to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The global workplace transformation services market is segmented based on technology and geography.

The report, Global Workplace Transformation Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the Global Workplace Transformation Services market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Atos

• HCL Technologies

• HP

• IBM

• Unisys

Other prominent vendors

• Capgemini

• CGI

• Cognizant

• CompuCom

• CSC

• Dell

• Fujitsu

• IGATE

• Infosys

• L&T Infotech

• NTT Data

Market driver

• Shift toward virtual workspace

Market challenge

• Concerns related to data security

Market trend

• Emergence of SMAC technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

