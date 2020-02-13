Workforce Management Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the Workforce Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Workforce Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.

Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.

The global Workforce Management Software market is valued at 2080 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3310 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

5000 Employees

