Workforce Analytics Global Market 2019-2025: Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems Aspect

The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the workforce analytics market from 2016 to 2022, due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities.

In 2018, the global Workforce Analytics market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Workforce Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

5000 employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America