Workforce Analytics 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Workforce Analytics Market 2019
Workforce analytics is a combination of software and methodology that applies statistical models to worker-related data, allowing enterprise leaders to optimize human resource management (HRM).
The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.
The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.
North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the workforce analytics market from 2016 to 2022, due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities.
In 2018, the global Workforce Analytics market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Workforce Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kronos
Infor
Verint
NICE Systems
Aspect
Workforce Software
Clicksoftware
Calabrio
ATOSS
Genesys
Monet Software
InVision AG
Teleopti
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Saas Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
5000 employees
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workforce Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workforce Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
