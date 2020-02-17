Workforce Analytics 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Workforce Analytics Market 2019

Workforce analytics is a combination of software and methodology that applies statistical models to worker-related data, allowing enterprise leaders to optimize human resource management (HRM).

The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the workforce analytics market from 2016 to 2022, due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities.

In 2018, the global Workforce Analytics market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Workforce Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

5000 employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workforce Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workforce Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Saas Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 5000 employees

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workforce Analytics Market Size

2.2 Workforce Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workforce Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Workforce Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kronos

12.1.1 Kronos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Kronos Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kronos Recent Development

12.2 Infor

12.2.1 Infor Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Infor Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Infor Recent Development

12.3 Verint

12.3.1 Verint Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Verint Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verint Recent Development

12.4 NICE Systems

12.4.1 NICE Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NICE Systems Recent Development

12.5 Aspect

12.5.1 Aspect Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Aspect Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aspect Recent Development

12.6 Workforce Software

12.6.1 Workforce Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Workforce Software Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Workforce Software Recent Development

12.7 Clicksoftware

12.7.1 Clicksoftware Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Clicksoftware Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Clicksoftware Recent Development

12.8 Calabrio

12.8.1 Calabrio Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Workforce Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Calabrio Revenue in Workforce Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Calabrio Recent Development

Continued…..

