Work Order Management Systems Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain more traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. Organizations prefer the cloud deployment type, as it delivers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing operational costs and streamline service delivery is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based work order management solution and services among SMEs.

The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, while the telecom and IT industry vertical would provide growth opportunities for vendors of work order management systems during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Work Order Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Work Order Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Work Order Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

IFS

ClickSoftware Technologies

Astea International

Jones Lang LaSalle

Infor

Verizon

ServiceMax

ServicePower

Sockeye Technologies

Loc8

Innovapptive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Work Order Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Work Order Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Work Order Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Work Order Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Work Order Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Work Order Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP SE

12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.5 IFS

12.5.1 IFS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 IFS Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IFS Recent Development

12.6 ClickSoftware Technologies

12.6.1 ClickSoftware Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction

12.6.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ClickSoftware Technologies Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

