Work Barges Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Work barges are multipurpose, flat-bottomed ship, mainly built for river and sea transport of bulk items or heavy goods. The work barges are not independent or self-propelled and have to be tugged by towboats or other naval vessels in the water. Earlier, work barges were used in smaller water part such as canals and rivers; however they are now extensively used at sea ports. Over the years, large cargo-carrying capacities and versatility are driving the demand for work barges. Other advantages offered by work barges include optimum fuel usage, cheap transportation costs, and better loading capacity as compared to trucks and railcars.

Work barges may vary in size depending on the size of cargo they carry, and could be monohull or multihull. Work barges are gaining increasing momentum in transporting agricultural goods and export to various international markets. Emergence of powered work barges have enabled relatively faster mode of transportation in major waterways. These barges are fitted with reciprocating engines that run on heavy oil. Work barges can be used to carry various types of bulk items including dry and liquid bulk cargo. Work barges transportation has also been proven to cause less pollution while consuming less energy which is favorable to the environment.

Dynamics

Work barges market is gaining high traction in the recent times, with increasing investments on the development of small ports and canal systems across the globe. Growing adoption of intermodal transportation services across various industries is likely to fuel growth of the work barges market. Manufacturers are focusing on modernizing the existing products which will possibly improve the lucrativeness of work barges market. Increasing prevalence of vast network of barges for transporting bulk products across countries is directly influencing growth of the work barges market. Growing demand for petrochemical and crude oil shipments along with improving quality of inland waterways will continue to remain key growth driver of work barges market.

Emerging trends of using LNG in powered work barges that improves efficiency transportation while reducing carbon emissions is likely to create potential growth opportunities for manufacturers. In addition, many work barges are integrated with GPS equipment that provides real time tracking and scheduling of barges which is expected to increase their adoption. Rapid development of trading sector in emerging economies is further anticipated to positively impact the work barges market. However, challenges associated with high cost for construction and maintenance of work barges fleet will possibly create hindrance in the market. Further, stringent international waterways regulations along with climatic conditions is likely to hamper the demand for work barges.

Work Barges Market Segmentation:

Global work barges market can be segmented on the basis product type and application.

Based on product type, global work barges market can be segmented as:

Monohull

Multihull

Based on application, global work barges market can be segmented as:

Deep Sea

Offshore

Work Barges Market: Regional Outlook

Work barges market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region with increasing trade activities and foreign exchange of wide range of materials. Owing to large waterways channels, China and India will possibly the most lucrative regions for work barges market. With increasing oil imports, demand for work barges is expected to be relatively high in North America and Middle East. Maximum sales of work barges in North America is likely to be generated from the US and Canada. While the adoption of work barges increases robustly in European countries, the growth of work barges market in Latin America is estimated to remain sluggish.

Work Barges: Key Market Participants

Key market participants in work barges market are typically engaged in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share while offering customers with multiple alternatives. Some of the top players of work barges market include:

Alumarine Shipyard

Construcciones Navales Del Norte

DEARSAN SHIPYARD

Estaleiros Navais de Peniche

HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD

Meyer Turku

Piriou

See Merre

ZPMC

Arya Shipyard

Damen

Donjon Marine

Greenbay marine

Mavi Deniz

Nichols

Raidco Marine

Veecraft Marine

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the work barges market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on work barges market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Work Barges Market Segments

Work Barges Market Dynamics

Work Barges Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

Work Barges Market in the United States

Work Barges Market in Europe

Work Barges Market in China

Work Barges Market in Japan

Work Barges Market in South Korea

Work Barges Market in India

Work Barges Market in Other Regions

The work barges market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The work barges market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

