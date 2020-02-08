Wooden Floor Market: High Demand Owing to its Environment-Friendly Nature

Wooden floor is in high demand owing to its environment-friendly nature, durability, and reliability. Besides, ease of maintenance and aesthetic appeal of the product are adding fuel to the growth of the wooden floor market across the globe. Wood is available in a wide range of designs, thereby enhancing the look of the interiors where it is installed. Easy installation of wood as compared to other alternative flooring materials has favorably impacted the growth of the wooden floor market. Wooden floor is durable and easy to fix, and hence, preferred by a large base of customers, globally. Wooden floor is designed with natural wood as its component, which offers a high degree of versatility.

Increasing investment in construction activities in residential and hospitality sectors is the key driver of this market. Construction of luxury hotels and resorts is expected to boost the wooden floor market as it involves large-scale use of wooden floor for imparting aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, remodeling or reconstruction of homes is significantly aiding the growth of the wooden floor market. The market is expected to progress significantly in the near future, attributed to the changing lifestyle of people and rising demand for wooden floor from all sectors. Also, wooden floors are resistant to stains and require little maintenance. Thus, rise in preference, followed by increase in investment in construction activities across residential and non-residential sectors is expected to favorably impact the wooden floor market.

However, fluctuating price of wood and its availability are acting as a major restraint to the growth of the wooden floor market. Also, wooden floors are more expensive than other types of flooring materials. Government regulations and laws concerning deforestation are also posing challenges to the market.

The global wooden floor market can be segmented based on product, application, and geography. In terms of product, the market can be classified into solid wood flooring, deck wood flooring, and engineered wood flooring. Due to its excellent feel and character, solid wood flooring is witnessing high demand, though it requires special care at the time of installing.

Engineered wooden floor is highly stable and is less likely to expand or contract or shift when exposed to humidity and temperature. Hence, engineered wooden floor acts as a convenient choice for rooms that are exposed to moisture. Deck wooden floor is typically used outdoors, often elevated from the ground, usually connected to a building.