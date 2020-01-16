Wood Furniture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Wood Furniture Industry

This report studies the global Wood Furniture market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wood Furniture market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Yihua Timber

Huafeng Furniture

Suofeiya

QUANU

Markor

Samson Holding

Holike

Qumei

Kanwai

A-Zenith

Huahe

LANDBOND International

Shuangye

Zhufeng Furniture

Royal

NATUZZI

Guangming

Flou

Wooden Furniture refers to furniture made of solid wood.

Wood furniture production enterprises in China are much less concentrated than in other industries and most of these are small and medium-sized. It is calculated that there are about 70000 furniture manufactures in China. So the competition in China is intense. Some manufactures with brand awareness in China are Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Suofeiya, QUANU and Markor.

Among all regions in China, the Pearl River Delta has the highest concentration of the wood furniture industry with the highest production output and strongest integrated support capability. Next come Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong and Shanghai, which have an edge in product quality and operations management. In the Yangtze River Delta region led by Shanghai, the wood furniture industry is developing fast with the highest average growth rate in the country. The northern and northeastern regions with Beijing as the centre have a sound wood furniture industry base and rich wood resources. As for the central and western regions, the furniture industry is actively capitalising on the opportunities arising from the urbanisation and Belt and Road Initiative.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the China recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese wood furniture industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Treadmill products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Wood Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solid Wood Furniture

Wood-based Panels Furniture

Miscellaneous Furniture

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Wood Furniture sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Wood Furniture manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wood Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Wood Furniture Manufacturers

Wood Furniture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wood Furniture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Wood Furniture market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Wood Furniture Market Research Report 2018

1 Wood Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Furniture

1.2 Wood Furniture Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wood Furniture Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Wood Furniture Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Solid Wood Furniture

1.2.4 Wood-based Panels Furniture

1.2.5 Miscellaneous Furniture

1.3 Global Wood Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wood Furniture Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home Furniture

1.3.3 Office Furniture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Wood Furniture Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Wood Furniture Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wood Furniture (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Wood Furniture Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wood Furniture Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Wood Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wood Furniture Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Wood Furniture Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Wood Furniture Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Wood Furniture Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Wood Furniture Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Wood Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Wood Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wood Furniture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wood Furniture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Wood Furniture Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Wood Furniture Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Wood Furniture Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Wood Furniture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Wood Furniture Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Wood Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Wood Furniture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wood Furniture Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Wood Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Wood Furniture Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Wood Furniture Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Wood Furniture Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wood Furniture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Wood Furniture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Wood Furniture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Yihua Timber

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Yihua Timber Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Huafeng Furniture

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Huafeng Furniture Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Suofeiya

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Suofeiya Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 QUANU

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 QUANU Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Markor

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Markor Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Samson Holding

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Samson Holding Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Holike

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Holike Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Qumei

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Qumei Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Kanwai

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Kanwai Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 A-Zenith

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 A-Zenith Wood Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Huahe

7.12 LANDBOND International

7.13 Shuangye

7.14 Zhufeng Furniture

7.15 Royal

7.16 NATUZZI

7.17 Guangming

7.18 Flou

8 Wood Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wood Furniture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wood Furniture

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Wood Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Wood Furniture Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…….

