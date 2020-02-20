Wood Coating Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects Outlook by 2024

Some of the major drivers behind the growing demand of global wood coating market include rise in new construction (both residential and commercial), recovery of global economy, increasing disposable income and increasing urbanized population.

The growing construction of residential and non-residential buildings is driving the demand for wood coating. The increasing disposable income across the globe has enhanced the living standards of people, with increased spends on houses; which also contributed to the increased demand for wood coating.

Request Sample report copy here : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wood-coating-market/report-sample



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for wood coating followed by Europe and North America. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific wood coating market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to increase in the disposable income and construction activities in the region.

Based on coating type, the global wood coating market is segmented into stains and varnishes, shellacs, water repellents and others. Based on end-user, the global wood coating market is segmented into furniture, cabinets, siding, flooring, decking and others.

Read summary of report here : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wood-coating-market

Some of the major competitors in the wood coating market include Akzo Nobel Coatings NV, Sherwin-Williams Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., ICI Paints, DuPont Coatings and Color Technologies Group, PPG Industries Inc., BASF Coatings AG, Dow Coating Materials, Hempel A/S, The Valspar Corporation, Ashland Inc., RPM International Inc., and Arkema SA, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook