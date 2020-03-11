Wood Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wood Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc.

At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3243127-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.

The worldwide market for Wood Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2023, from 8740 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel(NL)

PPG Industrial Coatings(US)

Nippon Paint(JP)

Valspar Corporation(US)

Sherwin Williams(US)

San Marco Group(IT)

RPM Inc(US)

Brillux(DE)

Tikkurila(FI)

Henkel(DE)

Diamond Vogel Paint(US)

Kansai Paint(JP)

Basf(US)

Craig & Rose(UK)

Dupont(US)

Meffert AG(DE)

Taihog Group(TW)

Sacal(UK)

Hempel(DK)

Carpoly Chemical(CN)

Yip’s Chemical(CN)

Zhanchen Coating(CN)

China paints(CN)

Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)

SanKeShu(CN)

JunZiLan coating group(CN)

Guangdong Badese(CN)

Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)

Sanxia Painting(CN)

Guangdong Huilong(CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Curing Type

Solvent Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wooden Furniture

Indoor Decoration

Wood Floor

Wooden Toys

Wooden Outdoor

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3243127-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wood Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Curing Type

1.2.2 Solvent Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Wooden Furniture

1.3.2 Indoor Decoration

1.3.3 Wood Floor

1.3.4 Wooden Toys

1.3.5 Wooden Outdoor

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Akzo Nobel(NL)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Akzo Nobel(NL) Description

2.1.1.2 Akzo Nobel(NL) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Akzo Nobel(NL) Wood Coating Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Wood Coating Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Wood Coating Product Information

2.1.3 Akzo Nobel(NL) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Akzo Nobel(NL) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Akzo Nobel(NL) Wood Coating Market Share in 2017

2.2 PPG Industrial Coatings(US)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Description

2.2.1.2 PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Wood Coating Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Wood Coating Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Wood Coating Product Information

2.2.3 PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global PPG Industrial Coatings(US) Wood Coating Market Share in 2017

2.3 Nippon Paint(JP)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Nippon Paint(JP) Description

2.3.1.2 Nippon Paint(JP) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Nippon Paint(JP) Wood Coating Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Wood Coating Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Wood Coating Product Information

2.3.3 Nippon Paint(JP) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Nippon Paint(JP) Wood Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Nippon Paint(JP) Wood Coating Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com