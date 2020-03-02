Wood Chipping Machinery Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2018-2028

Wood Chipping Machinery Industry – Overview

Wood chipping machinery provides a biodegradable disposition of waste wood from forest, parks, gardens and recycle it for various industries such as forestry, construction, paper and pulp, energy sources, and agriculture. Operational capability on a wide range of power and easy availability of wood chipper machinery are likely to influence their adoption in variegated industries.

A sizeable share of the wood chipping machinery market is brought in by the increasing construction activities and growing demands for sophisticated furniture. Advent of remote-controlled wood chippers and similar technology-led revolutions have broadened the scope of innovations, which is expected to deliver promising growth opportunities to the wood chipping machinery market in the upcoming years.

Wood Chipping Machinery Market – Novel Developments

The wood chipping machinery market includes a large number of domestic as well as international players. These players are toiling hard to map their geographical footprint for expanding their customer base. With ‘survival’ being the foremost concern, players are extending their warranties and after-sales support to attract the attention of their customers.

Some of the wood chipping machinery market leaders include Bobcat Company, Vermeer Corporation, Continental Biomass Industries, Rajkumar Agro Engineers Pvt. Ltd, Doppstadt, Pulian International Enterprise Co., Ltd, Farmi Forest Corporation, POSCH Gesellschaft m.b.H, Hocker Polytechnik, Komptech Group, Kesla GmbH, Landpower Machinery, Morbark, LLC, MechArch, and Pallmann.

CBI, a Terex brand, recently launched a wood chipping machinery named 5400SE – SA Stationary Electric Industrial Wood Chipper and Grinder, which suits the need of the companies looking for a durable and affordable grinding of pallets, slash, regrind, yard waste, and wood.

In 2017, Vermeer Corporation launched a tree chipper product, WC2500TX, which is armed with an undercarriage and boasts its compactness. The technologies such as SmartCrush, Ecoldle system, and SmartFeed have been employed to offer various functionalities to the machine.

In 2017, Komptech Group launched Terminator and Crambo to offset the challenge of wood waste management and make them efficient raw materials in various industries.

Wood Chipping Machinery Market – Dynamics

Shift from IC Engine Powered Machines to Electric motors to Benefit the Wood Chipping Machinery Market

Traditionally, IC engine powered wood chipping machinery reigned the market with its competency of generating power ranging from 1 HP to 1,000 HP. However, IC engines resulting into environmental degradation coupled with volatility in raw material prices created strong grounds for the adoption of electric motors, which has influenced the adoption rate of wood chipping machinery. In addition, wood chipping machinery industry commenced endeavoring towards extensive employment of electric motors lured by their rapid adoption rate in the wood chipping machinery, which is expected to deliver sustained growth to the wood chipping machinery market in the forthcoming years.

Optimistic Growth in the Paper and Pulp Industry to Portray North America as an Affluent Wood Chipping Machinery Market

High concentration of significant players operating in the paper and pulp market in North America have generated an elevated demand for wood chipping machineries. As a result, wood chipping machinery manufacturers have started gravitating towards offering products that shred wood efficiently for paper and pulp industry. In addition, recommendation and mandates for the utilization of wood chipping machineries by governments to clear debris and calamity-stricken areas hold ideal growth opportunities for the market.

Wood Chipping Machinery Market – Restraints

Challenges pertaining to the fluctuation in fuel prices, on account of changing taxation policies led by the political uncertainties are expected to stamp sluggish growth of the wood chipping machinery market in the upcoming years.

Inadequate safety features and recklessness during the utilization of chipper machines have been dampening the wood chipper machinery market growth.

Wood Chipping Machinery Market: Segmentation

The global wood chipping machinery market can be segmented on the basis of portability, application and control.

On the basis of portability, the global wood chipping machinery market has been segmented into:

Fixed machinery

Mobile machinery Wheel mounted Trailer Mounted



On the basis of application, the global wood chipping machinery market has been segmented into:

Urban usage

Field chipping

On the basis of control, the global wood chipping machinery market has been segmented into:

Hydraulic control

Electro-Hydraulic control

Wood Chipping Machinery Market: Regional Outlook

Manufacturers of wood chipping machinery are mostly located in Europe and North America. Key players in the global wood chipping machinery market are focusing on enhancing their dealer base in Asia and Africa as these regions are expected to offer high growth momentum in the near future. Currently, the installation of wood chipping machinery with heavy duty designs in Indian sawmills is rising at a steady growth rate.

Technological growth in terms of offering automated feed control is driving the growth of the global wood chipping machinery market and is expected to maintain a linear growth trend in Asia and Latin America. In addition to this, advancements in remote control improve the throughput by allowing the operator to control the functions of wood chipping machinery remotely. Urbanization and expansion of metro cities in developing economies such India, Indonesia, Brazil and China are also expected to drive the growth of the wood chipping machinery market in these regions.

Wood Chipping Machinery Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global wood chipping machinery market include,

Bobcat Company (Doosan)

Continental Biomass Industries

Doppstadt

Farmi Forest Corporation

Höcker Polytechnik

Kesla GmbH

Komptech Group

Landpower Machinery

MechArch

Morbark, LLC.

Pallmann

POSCH Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Pulian International Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Rajkumar Agro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Vermeer Corporation

