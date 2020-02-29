Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Report Provide the Development Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Players to Understand Competitive Scenario of the Global Market

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the global market for wood and laminate floorings will expand steadily during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Over the period, the global wood and laminate flooring market is assessed to reflect a value CAGR of 5%. By the end of 2026, over 2,130 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings are expected to be sold across the globe.

Increasing role of floorings in boosting the physical appearance of homes and other spaces has driven the demand for wood-based floorings and laminate floorings. Low price point and installation convenience of wood and laminate floorings is driving the adoption across the construction industry. Hybrid laminate materials and composite woods are being used to develop advanced floorings. In addition, textural advantage of wood and laminate floorings is becoming a key factor fuelling their sales among upscale consumer community.

Demand for Wood Floorings is expected to outpace the Adoption of Laminate Floorings

The report has estimated that during the forecast period, sales of wood floorings will gain highest traction. By the end of 2026, more than 1,130 million sq. meters of wood floorings are expected to be sold across the globe. On the other hand, laminate floorings will register a steady volume CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Through 2026, the residential end-use of wood and laminate floorings is estimated to account for more than one-third share on global market volumes. Commercial end-use of wood and laminate flooring is expected to gain traction, reflecting highest volume CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading manufacturers of wood and laminate floorings have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, Tarkett, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Group, Abet Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Goodfellow Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Armstrong Flooring, Kronospan Limited, Kahrs Holding AB and Bauwerk-Boen are expected to instrument the global production of wood and laminate flooring through 2026. Majority of these companies are expected to develop floorings with advanced materials made from composite wood and hybrid laminates. In addition, increasing the durability of wood and laminate floorings will remain a key concern for market players in the foreseeable future.

