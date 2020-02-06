Wood Adhesives and Binders Market 2018: Size, Share, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Wood Adhesives and Binders market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“Rising popularity in bio-based wood adhesives and binders has opened new growth avenues for industry share contributors. For instance, polyols derived from soybean, can be used for polyurethane adhesives production. Bio-based wood adhesives and binders also offer cost and environmental benefits, which shall fuel product demand over the next few years.”.

Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

3M, Adhesive Research, Sika, Tikkurila, Aabbitt Adhesives, Adhpro Adhesives, Advantage Adhesives, AGM Adhesives, Ashland, Atwood Adhesives, Avery Dennison, BASF, Beacon Adhesives, Beaver Adhesives, Blair Adhesives, Bondline Adhesives, Bostik, Brown Wood

Scope of Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Wood Adhesives and Binders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Robust growth indicators in construction business across the globe will be the chief growth driver for the wood adhesives and binders market over the forecast timespan. Wood adhesives and binders are extensively used in construction industry in production of cabinets, flooring, doors, windows and several other structural components. Construction industry is witnessing substantial growth with valuation in 2013 exceeding USD 7 trillion and may reach USD 13 trillion in the coming years. This trend coupled with increasing demand for improving aesthetic appearance of structures will accelerate product demand in the forecast duration.

The worldwide market for Wood Adhesives and Binders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Segment by Type, covers

Domestic

Commercial

Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Furniture

Plywood

Particle Board

Flooring & Decks

Cabinet

Windows & Doors

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Wood Adhesives and Binders Market:

