Wood Activated Carbon Market to Grow at a Stable Rate During the Forecast Period

wood activated carbon market are stringent environment regulations for removing metallic contamination from industrial fields and growing demand for water purification in industrial and municipal sector. The major growth drivers identified in theare stringent environment regulations for removing metallic contamination from industrial fields and growing demand for water purification in industrial and municipal sector.

The wood activated carbon market is segmented on the basis of form factor, application, end user, and region. Rapid fluctuation of raw material prices is identified as major restraint against the growth of the wood activated carbon market.

On the basis of application, the wood activated carbon market has been segmented into impurities removal, gas adsorption, decolonization, and others. The offers significantly high separation capability. Owing to this capability, it has been widely used to remove lead-based impurities, particulate matter, other impurities from liquid and gaseous medium.

Based on geography, the global wood activated carbon market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is identified as most dominant region from both demand side as well as supply side perspective. Some of the major players operating in the global wood activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Ingevity, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Donau Chemie AG, Fujian Zhixing activated carbon Co., Ltd, Kuraray Chemical Co., Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Oxbow Activated Carbon, and Zhejiang Xingda Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.

