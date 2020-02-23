Wood Activated Carbon 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Wood Activated Carbon Market 2019

Description:

The global Wood Activated Carbon market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wood Activated Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Activated Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kuraray

Ingevity

Osaka Gas Chemicals Company

Chemtex Speciality

D&R Corporation

Haycarb

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Jacobi Carbons Inc.

The Parry Company

PICA USA, Inc.

Barnebey & Sutcliffe Corp.

E3, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powdered

Granular

Segment by Application

Air treatment

Water treatment

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Wood Activated Carbon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Activated Carbon

1.2 Wood Activated Carbon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Powdered

1.2.3 Granular

1.3 Wood Activated Carbon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wood Activated Carbon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Air treatment

1.3.3 Water treatment

1.3.4 Food & beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood Activated Carbon Business

7.1 Kuraray

7.1.1 Kuraray Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kuraray Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ingevity

7.2.1 Ingevity Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ingevity Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company

7.3.1 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Chemtex Speciality

7.4.1 Chemtex Speciality Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Chemtex Speciality Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 D&R Corporation

7.5.1 D&R Corporation Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 D&R Corporation Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Haycarb

7.6.1 Haycarb Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Haycarb Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GFS Chemicals, Inc.

7.7.1 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jacobi Carbons Inc.

7.8.1 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The Parry Company

7.9.1 The Parry Company Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The Parry Company Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PICA USA, Inc.

7.10.1 PICA USA, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PICA USA, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Barnebey & Sutcliffe Corp.

7.12 E3, Inc.

Continued…..

