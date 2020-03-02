Women Apparel Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Sales and Growth- Analysis to 2022

The women apparel comprises apparel products for women aged 15 and above. It covers tops, bottom wear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, coats, jackets, suits, accessories, and other clothing
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global women apparel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of women’s apparel products to individual customers in the global market. The report includes market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Women Apparel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Gap
• H&M
• Inditex
• Kering
• L Brands
• LVMH
Market driver
• Premiumization through well-positioned brands
Market challenge
• Availability of counterfeit products
Market trend
• Mass customization and personalization
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market outline
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Tops and dresses – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Bottom wear – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Intimates and sleepwear (I&S) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Coats, jackets, and suits (C, J, & S) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Accessories and other clothing (A & OC) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Online stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Virtual reality to enhance consumers’ shopping experience
Mass customization and personalization
Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Key competitive strategies
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Gap
H&M
Inditex
Kering
L Brands
LVMH
..…..Continued
