Women Apparel Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Sales and Growth- Analysis to 2022

The women apparel comprises apparel products for women aged 15 and above. It covers tops, bottom wear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, coats, jackets, suits, accessories, and other clothing

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global women apparel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of women’s apparel products to individual customers in the global market. The report includes market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Women Apparel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Gap

• H&M

• Inditex

• Kering

• L Brands

• LVMH

Market driver

• Premiumization through well-positioned brands

Market challenge

• Availability of counterfeit products

Market trend

• Mass customization and personalization

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Tops and dresses – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Bottom wear – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Intimates and sleepwear (I&S) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Coats, jackets, and suits (C, J, & S) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Accessories and other clothing (A & OC) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Virtual reality to enhance consumers’ shopping experience

Mass customization and personalization

Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Key competitive strategies

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Gap

H&M

Inditex

Kering

L Brands

LVMH

..…..Continued

