Wiring Duct -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Wiring ducts are rigid trays typically used as raceways for cables and wires within electrical enclosures. Wiring ducts, along with conduit, wireways, and cable carriers, are often used as basic components of a cable management system. The bulleted list below compares these components and their typical uses.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development activities, high demand from IT facilities and data centers, and growing urbanization are driving the market for wire and cable management, as well as wiring duct market growth.

The North America wiring ducts market, by material, has been segmented into metallic and non-metallic (PVC, ABS, PP and etc.). PVC based wiring duct is the mostly using type. Based on design, the market is split into slotted and solid wall wire ducts. Slotted wire ducts is dominating the market, with market share over 90% in 2017.

ABB, Panduit and Phoenix Contact are the top three players in North America Wiring duct market, with about 19.12%, 18.86% and 12.44% market share separately in 2017.

Global Wiring Duct market size will increase to 8 Million US$ by 2025, from 5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wiring Duct.

This report researches the worldwide Wiring Duct market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wiring Duct breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Panduit

Phoenix Contact

HellermannTyton

KSS

KOWA KASEI

OMEGA Engineering

IBOCO (Hager Group)

Leviton

Wiring Duct Breakdown Data by Type

Slotted Wire Ducts

Solid Wall Wire Ducts

Wiring Duct Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Wiring Duct Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wiring Duct capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Wiring Duct manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Wiring Duct Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wiring Duct Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wiring Duct Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Slotted Wire Ducts

1.4.3 Solid Wall Wire Ducts

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wiring Duct Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wiring Duct Production

2.1.1 Global Wiring Duct Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wiring Duct Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Wiring Duct Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Wiring Duct Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Wiring Duct Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wiring Duct Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.1.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Panduit

8.2.1 Panduit Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.2.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Phoenix Contact

8.3.1 Phoenix Contact Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.3.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 HellermannTyton

8.4.1 HellermannTyton Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.4.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 KSS

8.5.1 KSS Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.5.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 KOWA KASEI

8.6.1 KOWA KASEI Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.6.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 OMEGA Engineering

8.7.1 OMEGA Engineering Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.7.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 IBOCO (Hager Group)

8.8.1 IBOCO (Hager Group) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.8.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Leviton

8.9.1 Leviton Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wiring Duct

8.9.4 Wiring Duct Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…

