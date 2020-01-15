Wireless Temperature Monitoring 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.22% and Forecast to 2021

Wireless temperature monitoring system is a monitoring system that tracks and records temperatures for a defined area. These monitoring solutions come with a wide range of temperature sensors, humidity sensors, Wi-Fi sensors, and data logger. The monitoring system is connected to cloud computing, which enables data access from anywhere using a web browser. Parameters can be defined and fed to the system, which will be monitored meticulously and deviations will be notified. Thus, these systems help in complex monitoring of temperature-sensitive areas.

The analysts forecast the global wireless temperature monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless temperature monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for the wireless temperature monitoring systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Emerson

• IMC

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• SensoScientific

Other prominent vendors

• Kelsius

• Honeywell International

• Cooper-Atkins Corporation

• DeltaTrak

• imec Messtechnik

• Fluke

Market driver

• Increase in number of data centers

Market challenge

• High cost of maintenance

Market trend

• Increasing demand for organic food

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market Overview

• Commercial

• Pharmaceutical

• Food and Beverage

• Electronics

• Oil and gas

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market Overview

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing demand for organic food

• Growing use of semiconductors

• Growth in cleanroom market

PART 11: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued