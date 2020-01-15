Wireless Temperature Monitoring 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.22% and Forecast to 2021

Wireless temperature monitoring system is a monitoring system that tracks and records temperatures for a defined area. These monitoring solutions come with a wide range of temperature sensors, humidity sensors, Wi-Fi sensors, and data logger. The monitoring system is connected to cloud computing, which enables data access from anywhere using a web browser. Parameters can be defined and fed to the system, which will be monitored meticulously and deviations will be notified. Thus, these systems help in complex monitoring of temperature-sensitive areas.
The analysts forecast the global wireless temperature monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless temperature monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for the wireless temperature monitoring systems.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1930722-global-wireless-temperature-monitoring-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Emerson
• IMC
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• SensoScientific
Other prominent vendors
• Kelsius
• Honeywell International
• Cooper-Atkins Corporation
• DeltaTrak
• imec Messtechnik
• Fluke
Market driver
• Increase in number of data centers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High cost of maintenance
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing demand for organic food
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1930722-global-wireless-temperature-monitoring-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market Overview
• Commercial
• Pharmaceutical
• Food and Beverage
• Electronics
• Oil and gas
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market Overview
• APAC
• Americas
• EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Increasing demand for organic food
• Growing use of semiconductors
• Growth in cleanroom market
PART 11: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349