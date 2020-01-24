Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size, Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting.

A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs.

The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.).

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry, and the fierce competitive leads to lower price and gross margin.

As for regions in 2014, Europe is the biggest consumption area. As for downstream applications, Outdoor is the largest application area, accounting for 35% of all demand.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024

Zigbee

Wifi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Enocean

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024

Commercial

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Lighting

PHILIPS

TVILIGHT

Osram

Lutron

Telematics

Control4

Echelon

DimOnOff

Venture Lighting

Cimcon

Petra Systems

Honeywell

Murata

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Huagong Lighting

Zengge

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Smart Lighting Controls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

