WIRELESS SENSOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Wireless Sensor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Sensor development in United States, Europe and China.
Wireless sensor network (WSN) refers to a group of spatially dispersed and dedicated sensors for monitoring and recording the physical conditions of the environment and organizing the collected data at a central location.
The increasing need for remote monitoring of equipment, growing market for wearable and smart devices, and advancements in connectivity technologies play a significant role in the growth of the WSN market.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
Huawei
Dell
Texas Instruments
Cisco Systems
HPE
NXP Semiconductors
Stmicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Advantech
ABB
Honeywell
Broadcom
Bosch
Eurotech
Invensense
Infineon
Analog
Emerson
Sensirion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Temperature Sensors
Heart Rate Sensors
Pressure Sensors
IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis)
Accelerometers (3-Axis)
Blood Glucose Sensors
Image Sensors
Humidity Sensors
Carbon Monoxide Sensors
Market segment by Application, split into
Building Automation
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Industrial
Automotive & Transportation
Oil and Gas
Retail
Agriculture
Aerospace & Defense
BFSI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
