WIRELESS SENSOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Wireless Sensor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Sensor development in United States, Europe and China.

Wireless sensor network (WSN) refers to a group of spatially dispersed and dedicated sensors for monitoring and recording the physical conditions of the environment and organizing the collected data at a central location.

The increasing need for remote monitoring of equipment, growing market for wearable and smart devices, and advancements in connectivity technologies play a significant role in the growth of the WSN market.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

Huawei

Dell

Texas Instruments

Cisco Systems

HPE

NXP Semiconductors

Stmicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Advantech

ABB

Honeywell

Broadcom

Bosch

Eurotech

Invensense

Infineon

Analog

Emerson

Sensirion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Temperature Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

Pressure Sensors

IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis)

Accelerometers (3-Axis)

Blood Glucose Sensors

Image Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Carbon Monoxide Sensors

Market segment by Application, split into

Building Automation

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Oil and Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Sensor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Sensor development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Temperature Sensors

1.4.3 Heart Rate Sensors

1.4.4 Pressure Sensors

1.4.5 IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis)

1.4.6 Accelerometers (3-Axis)

1.4.7 Blood Glucose Sensors

1.4.8 Image Sensors

1.4.9 Humidity Sensors

1.4.10 Carbon Monoxide Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Sensor Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Building Automation

1.5.3 Wearable Devices

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.7 Oil and Gas

1.5.8 Retail

1.5.9 Agriculture

1.5.10 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.11 BFSI

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size

2.2 Wireless Sensor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Sensor Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Sensor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Sensor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel

12.1.1 Intel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel Recent Development

12.2 Huawei

12.2.1 Huawei Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.2.4 Huawei Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Dell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dell Recent Development

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.6 HPE

12.6.1 HPE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.6.4 HPE Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 HPE Recent Development

12.7 NXP Semiconductors

12.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.8 Stmicroelectronics

12.8.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.8.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.9 TE Connectivity

12.9.1 TE Connectivity Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.9.4 TE Connectivity Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.10 Advantech

12.10.1 Advantech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.10.4 Advantech Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Advantech Recent Development

Continued…..



