WIRELESS ROUTER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.
At present, in developed countries, the Wireless Router industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.
IoT and smart home will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years. The development of smart wireless router would threat the traditional wireless router in the next few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
In 2018, the global Wireless Router market size was 2180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wireless Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Router development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
TP-LINK
D-Link
Cisco
Tenda
Belkin (Linksys)
NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360)
MERCURY
Netgear
FAST
Buffalo
Amped
Edimax
Asus
Huawei
Xiaomi
HiWiFi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Band Wireless Routers
Dual Band Wireless Routers
Tri Band Wireless Routers
Market segment by Application, split into
Family or Individual Consumer
Business
Other Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wireless Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wireless Router development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
