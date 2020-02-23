Wireless Receivers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Wireless Receivers Market 2019

Wireless Power Receiver is a product which helps to receive the power for a product wirelessly.

Flagship products such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, and the Apple Watch helped drive growth and a rise in consumer awareness. Despite further delays in the introduction of Rezence (part of the AirFuel Alliance) certified receivers, OEMs continue to invest in wireless charging technology. These products are designed in such a way that it can help to transmit the electric energy without any wires or cables. Growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.

The global Wireless Receivers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Receivers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Receivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics(Korea)

Texas Instruments (US)

Integrated Device Technology (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

WiTricity Corporation (US)

PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

Qualcomm (US)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Convenient Power(China)

Segment by Type

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Wireless Receivers Manufacturers

Wireless Receivers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wireless Receivers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

1 Wireless Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Receivers

1.2 Wireless Receivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.2.3 Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.3 Wireless Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wireless Receivers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Wearable Devices

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Wireless Receivers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wireless Receivers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wireless Receivers Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Receivers Business

7.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea)

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Texas Instruments (US)

7.2.1 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Integrated Device Technology (US)

7.3.1 Integrated Device Technology (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Integrated Device Technology (US) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

7.4.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

7.5.1 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WiTricity Corporation (US)

7.6.1 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

7.7.1 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Qualcomm (US)

7.8.1 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TDK Corporation (Japan)

7.9.1 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Convenient Power(China)

7.10.1 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

