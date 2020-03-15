Wireless Power Transmission Technology Global Market 2019-2025: Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Nucurrent

Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Wireless Power Transmission Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Power Transmission

Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Nucurrent, Inc.

Powermat Technologies, Ltd.

Powerbyproxi, Ltd.

Witricity Corporation

Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.

Salcomp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Near-Field Technology

Far-Field Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Electric Vehicles

Wearable Electronics

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Near-Field Technology

1.4.3 Far-Field Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Electric Vehicles

1.5.4 Wearable Electronics

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Size

2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Power Transmission Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm, Inc.

12.1.1 Qualcomm, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Qualcomm, Inc. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Qualcomm, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 TDK Corporation

12.3.1 TDK Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.3.4 TDK Corporation Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Texas Instruments, Inc.

12.4.1 Texas Instruments, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Texas Instruments, Inc. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Texas Instruments, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Nucurrent, Inc.

12.5.1 Nucurrent, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Nucurrent, Inc. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nucurrent, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Powermat Technologies, Ltd.

12.6.1 Powermat Technologies, Ltd. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Powermat Technologies, Ltd. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Powermat Technologies, Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Powerbyproxi, Ltd.

12.7.1 Powerbyproxi, Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Powerbyproxi, Ltd. Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Powerbyproxi, Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Witricity Corporation

12.8.1 Witricity Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Power Transmission Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Witricity Corporation Revenue in Wireless Power Transmission Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Witricity Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..

