Wireless Network Sensor Market: Driven by Rising Network Infrastructure Demand and Focus on Internet of Things

Modern developments in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology, wireless infrastructures, and digital electronics have allowed the expansion of low-power, low-cost, multifunctional sensor nodes that are lesser in size and link untethered in short distances.

These small sensor nodes, which contain of sensing, communicating components and data processing, influence the idea of sensor networks based on concerted exertion of a large amount of nodes. A sensor network is composed of a large amount of sensor nodes that are heavily arranged either inside the sensation or very near to it. The position of sensor nodes need not be planned or pre-determined. This permits random arrangement in unreachable territories or tragedy relief operations.

Rising network infrastructure demand and focus on Internet of Things (IoT) devices have driven wireless network sensor market growth. Developing economies are stressing on improving communication links between industrial devices to ensure unified communication by means of wireless systems.

Thus, process industries such as oil and gas are executing wireless sensor networks, as they are useful in remote locations and support flexibility. Growing rules and programs enforced by government agencies, such as Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and International Labor Organization (ILO), have given rise to in large-scale application of wireless sensor networks (WSN) in different trades. Moreover, smart industrial and business Internet of Things (IIoT) have enlarged the implementation of wireless networks for data transferring. Privacy and security anxiety and trouble in standardization of wireless sensor network are hindering growth of wireless network sensor market.

The wireless network sensor market is segmented on the basis of offering, sensor type, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of offering, the wireless network sensor market is segmented into software, hardware and service. On the basis of sensor type, the wireless network sensor market is segmented into motion and position sensors, ambient light sensors, temperature sensors, heart rate sensors, pressure sensors, inertial measurement units (IMU), accelerometers, blood glucose sensors, image sensors, humidity sensors and others.

Based on technology, the wireless network sensor market is classified into Bluetooth, Zigbee, WI-Fi, and others. By industry vertical, wireless network sensor market can be segmented into automotive, oil & gas, home automation, industrial automation, others. By geographical region the global wireless network sensor market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.