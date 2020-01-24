Wireless Mesh Networking Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Wireless Mesh Networking Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Wireless Mesh Networking Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

Wireless Mesh Networking market is expected to register a CAGR of about 11.7% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Wireless Mesh Networking market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan.

Competitor Analysis of Wireless Mesh Networking Market:

Wireless Mesh Networking market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Motorola Solutions, Inc., ABB (Tropos Networks, Inc.), Belair Networks (NAS Wireless LLC), Cisco Systems, Strix Systems, Synapse Wireless, Inc., Brocade (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.), Nortel Networks, HP (Aruba Networks, Inc.), Unicom Systems.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Wireless Mesh Networking market report. Moreover, in order to determine Wireless Mesh Networking market attractiveness, the report analyses the Wireless Mesh Networking industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Wireless Mesh Networking Market:

January 2018: Qualcomm expands mesh networking for smart homes with Cortana and Alexa integration. This came after Qualcomm launched mesh networking platform for the Internet of Things communication in May 2017. The integration of Cortana and Qualcommâs Aqstic audio codec technology is expected to make easy creating voice-driven experiences with smarthome devices from speakers to smoke detectors. Qualcomm is partnering with companies, such as Lunera, Origin Wireless, and Cognitive Systems on mesh networking.

January 2018: Asus announced AiMesh networking technology for routers. AiMesh technology is expected to allow customers to create mesh networks or nodes throughout the home network that helps evenly and efficiently spread Wi-Fi throughout the home. Consumers will be able to control and manage their AiMesh compliant networks through ASUSâs router mobile app or the ASUSWRT web interface.

June 2017: ANT Wireless released enterprise-scale mesh networking technology, ANT BLAZE. Operating independently of existing on-premise IT infrastructures, ANT BLAZE is expected to a powerful connectivity solution targeting monitoring and control applications in challenging environments. It can be used concurrently with smartphones and tablets without interfering with these Bluetooth enabled devices.

Drivers

– Cost-effectiveness and the Flexibility to Expand Effortlessly

– Reliability Owing to Multi-Hopping Nature

– Increasing Number of Applications



Factors Challenging the Market

– Vulnerable to Security Attacks

– Redundancy and Lack of Interoperability



Opportunities

– IoT and Growing Smart Grid Applications across the Developing Countries



Industry Value Chain Analysis



Industry Attractiveness â Porters Five Forces Analysis

– Bargaining Power of Suppliers

– Bargaining Power of Consumers

– Threat of New Entrants

– Threat of Substitute Products or Services

– Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

Technology Snapshot



Network Architectures

– Infrastructure/Backbone WMNs

– Client WMNs

– Hybrid WMNs



Routing Protocols

– Ad HoC On-Demand Distance vector

– Destination Sequenced Distance Vector Routing

– Dynamic Source Routing

– Better Approach to Mobile Ad HoC Networking

– Temporally-ordered Routing Algorithm

– Hybrid Wireless Mesh Protocol



Technology

–

–

–