The wireless mesh network market is anticipated to reach around $119.2 billion by 2026 according to new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the smart cities and warehouses segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wireless mesh network market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing need for efficient and stable network performance, along with the ability of the wireless mesh network to flexibly expand and increase performance has boosted the growth of the wireless mesh network market. Furthermore, the rising penetration of mobile devices and the rising adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand for wireless mesh network from small and medium enterprises has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, growing demand for wireless broadband services, and declining costs of connected devices would accelerate the growth wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. However, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hinder the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption of IoT and smart grid applications are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Wireless mesh networks are increasingly being used for environmental monitoring and precision agriculture. The farming industry is using automation and technology to increase profitability and reduce operating costs and the use of sensors in fields, tractors, and vineyards for monitoring and management of farm operations has resulted in increased crop production and less resource wastage has also supported the wireless mesh network market growth in the recent past. Low-frequency wireless mesh networks using sensor networks are deployed for environmental conditional monitoring, whereas high-frequency wireless mesh networks are being used for tractor automation and precision agriculture and has increased the demand for the wireless mesh network.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global wireless mesh network market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and the growing trend of IoT drive the wireless mesh network market growth in North America. The growing demand for mobile devices and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The use of smart technologies in energy and utilities, industrial automation, and intelligent buildings is expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The major players operating in wireless mesh network market include Ruckus Wireless, Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Tropos Networks, Strix Wireless Systems Pvt Ltd, Firetide, Inc., Cambium Networks, Qualcomm, Rajant Corporation, Synapse Wireless. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Wireless Mesh Network Market Insights

3.1. Wireless Mesh Network – Industry snapshot

3.2. Wireless Mesh Network – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Wireless Mesh Network Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Wireless Mesh Network – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Wireless Mesh Network Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Wireless Mesh Network Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Wireless Mesh Network Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Wireless Mesh Network Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Wireless Mesh Network Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Wireless Mesh Network Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Forecast by Component, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Physical Appliances

4.3. Mesh Platforms

4.4. Services

5. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Forecast by Radio Frequency, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Sub 1GHz

5.3. 4GHz

5.4. 9GHz

5.5. 5GHz

6. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Forecast by Mesh Architecture, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Infrastructure Wireless Mesh

6.3. AD-HOC Mesh

7. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Smart Cities and Warehouses

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Oil and Gas

7.5. Education

7.6. Defense and Law Enforcement

7.7. Transportation

7.8. Mining

7.9. Others

8. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. US.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Ruckus Wireless

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Cisco Systems

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Aruba Networks

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Tropos Networks

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Strix Wireless Systems Pvt Ltd

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Firetide, Inc.

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Cambium Networks

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Qualcomm

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Rajant Corporation

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Synapse Wireless

Continue…

