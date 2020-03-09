Wireless mesh network Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

The growth in IoT has given rise to an increasing need for reliable and strong communication network across large areas. Also, rapid adoption of smart connected devices is creating the demand for high bandwidth. Traditional Wi-Fi networks prove to be expensive due to various components which constitute the infrastructure including routers, cables, and switches. Also, as the Wi-Fi router is a single point that broadcasts the signal to the connected device, any issue with the router can lead to connectivity disruption. Wireless mesh network has various access points so that if one access point fails, the device can quickly switch to another access point. The mesh network acts as a connected grid of access points which offers a larger coverage area. Also, wireless mesh network is cost efficient and more efficient than traditional Wi-Fi. The market for wireless mesh network is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand for robust, scalable, and highly secure connectivity from enterprises.

The global wireless mesh network market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,452.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period.The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, component, radio frequency, mesh design, application, end-user, and region.By component, the market has been segmented into mesh platform, services, and physical appliances which include mesh routers, controllers, access points, and switches. Mesh routers are rapidly replacing the traditional routers as the former can cover a larger area with a cost-efficient infrastructure. The service segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

By radio frequency, the market has been classified into different operating frequencies such as 5 GHz, 4.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and sub 1 GHz. The various frequency bands allow the companies to deploy different frequency mesh routers depending on the maximum power allowed in a country. 2.4 GHz was the dominating segment in 2017; it is expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period due to its compatibility with almost all devices.

By mesh design, wireless mesh network has been segmented into ad-hoc mesh and infrastructure wireless mesh. Infrastructure mesh network is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period as compared to ad-hoc mesh. However, the ad-hoc mesh segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of 5G.By application, the market has been divided into disaster management & public safety, border security (GPS tracking), smart building & home automation, smart mobility, telecommunication, video streaming & surveillance, smart manufacturing and others. Disaster management and public safety segment dominated the market as the governments of various countries have invested heavily in setting up mesh networks for supporting various technologies to ensure public safety.

Key Players

The key players of wireless mesh network market include Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rajant Corporation, WirePas Mesh, Qualcomm, Synapse Wireless, Strix Systems, Ruckus Wireless, Unicom Systems (Firetide), Cambium networks, Qorvo, BelAir Networks (Ericsson), Tropos Networks (ABB Group), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Fluidmesh Networks LLC, P2 Wireless Technologies and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.).

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2026

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the wireless mesh network market

• To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the wireless mesh network market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, component, radio frequency, mesh design,application, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the wireless mesh network market

Target Audience

• Network solution providers

• Telecommunication providers

• Mobile network operators

• Cloud service providers

• Enterprise data center professionals

• Third-party network testing service providers

• Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

• IT suppliers

• Consultancy firms and advisory firms

• Regulatory agencies

• Technology consultants

Key Findings

• The global wireless mesh network market is expected to reach USD 21.75 billion by 2026.

• By component, the services segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 1,420.2 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at 16.05% CAGR during the forecast period.

• By radio frequency, the 2.4 GHz segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significantly at a CAGR. 15.58% during 2018-2026

• By mesh design, the infrastructure wireless mesh segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market valued at USD 1,930.8 million at CAGR of 14.12% from 2018 to 2026.

• By application, the disaster management & public safety segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market, at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2018 to 2023.

• By end-user, the government segment is dominated global wireless mesh network market, with a CAGR of 17.02% from 2018 to 2026.

• Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global wireless mesh network market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Wireless mesh network Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest revenue contributor in the wireless mesh network market. However, the rapid advances in technology are expected to boost the growth of APAC region during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness high demand from oil & gas and construction industries. While Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, the contribution from South America is expected to be low due to infrastructure deployment challenges and lack of standard policies.

The report on the global wireless mesh network market also covers the following country-level analysis:

