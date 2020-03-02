Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Size, Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Industry Development Stages, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast by 2023

The report on the global WLAN market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Internet connection has been now a vital requirement for the administration and operation that has brought the consumer Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) market compelling to grow by 2023, at a steady CAGR, according to the report published by Market Research Future.

Wireless LAN (WLAN) technology, is also referred to as Wi-Fi has been seen as fast evolving to adapt the highly dynamic mobile communications. The network is majorly utilized in homes, by enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) related to multiple sectors, and by government organizations.

With the rise in recent trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the workplace, it is becoming progressively necessary for companies to provide a secure Wi-Fi network, which has eventually upped the demand for enterprise-grade WLAN security.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1012

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies (China),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Juniper Networks (U.S.),

Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

HP (U.S.),

Ruckus Wireless (U.S.),

Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.),

Aerohive Networks (U.S.),

Zebra Technologies (U.S.),

Netgear (U.S.),

D-Link (Taiwan),

TP-Link (China),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.),

ZTE Corporation (China),

Fortinet (U.S.),

Avaya (U.S.), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (Japan), Brocade Communications (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global WLAN market.

According to MRFR, The WLAN Market is expected to grow up to 33 Billion USD during forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Industry News

Cisco’s worldwide enterprise WLAN revenue increased 12.8% year over year, and it grew 13.8% quarter over quarter, marking a strong quarter for the company. This helped the company expand its market share to 46.0%, up from 44.7% in the same quarter of 2017.

ARRIS/Ruckus continued to perform well with growth of 19.9% year over year and 3.8% sequentially in the WLAN market. The company’s market share grew from 5.9% in Q3, 2017 to 6.4% in the most recent quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2018 a preliminary deal for CommScope to purchase ARRIS, and in turn Ruckus, was announced, but it has not yet been finalized.

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Realizing the advantages, many companies are positioning more WLANs every year to reassure their employees to use smartphones for work as well. The enterprise WLAN market holds a definite promise for players operating in it. Most of the big business in the market is registering gangbuster profits every year and seem clued-up to gain more opportunities in the future as well.

With the dawn of internet connectivity and growing user base for internet, the wireless local area network (WLAN) market is expected to witness thriving growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising internet penetration and growing investment made towards telecommunication network are broadening the market prospect for global WLAN market. In recent time, consumers are spending a larger proportion of their income on mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and others.

Although the network facility has been greatly developed as 3G, 4G network connection, Wi-Fi has become a legal option for most of the organizations by providing internet facility in public areas such as restaurants, parks, metro stations, and others, which drives the global WLAN market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the market of WLAN has covered majorly in North America and is leading the largest share of the market. The leading factor behind this is technological advancement, as North America is a developed country and an IT hub. Due to the massive industrialization and existence of IT companies, there is an abundance of WLAN uses for various purposes.

Whereas, Europe stands as the second biggest market followed by the Asia Pacific as it has emerged as the fastest growing market owing to have the highest deployment of cloud-based services as high investments are going on in the IT and telecommunication sector. These developments clubbed with increasing demand from a massive and continuously growing population, certifies a tremendous growth potential for Enterprise WLAN market in the region.

Segmentation

In the reports by MRFR, the global WLAN market has been segmented based on component, technology standards, location, application, and region.

Of these, the component segment is further classified into a controller, router, switch, an access point (AP) and network interface card (NIC).

Based on location, the segment is further classified into indoor and outdoor.

Based on technology type, the WLAN market can be classified areas such as 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n and 802.11ac.

Majorly, WLAN market caters broad application such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, government, and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wlan-market-1012

Intended Audience

LAN providers

Router manufacturers

Hardware Providers

Software Developers

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global WLAN Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America WLAN Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe WLAN Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific WLAN Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America WLAN Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global WLAN Market segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global WLAN Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global WLAN Market

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]