Wireless LAN Security Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Based on technology, WLAN can be segmented into WPA2, WPA, WEP, and no-encryption. WPA2 is the most advanced protocol available for WLAN security. It is the most widely used WLAN security technology. WEP is the oldest WLAN security algorithm available. However, its adoption is decreasing with the growing availability of advanced security protocols. The rate of WLANs with no encryption is decreasing every year.

According to the report, the growth of individual WLAN is increasing due to strong growth in emerging markets. The wireless industry is extremely competitive, where suppliers have to deal with the continually changing technologies and enhanced product cycles. With advances in technology, there is an increase in adoption of new methods of technology and investments in WLAN products and services in developing countries. Many developing countries are adopting WLAN, which is resulting in growth of the WLAN security market.

In 2018, the global Wireless LAN Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless LAN Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless LAN Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aruba Networks

Cisco

Fortinet

Juniper

Ruckus

Symantec

AirTight Networks

Broadcom

Brocade Communication Systems

Dell SonicWALL

Enterasys Networks

Highwall Enterprise

Motorola Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WPA2

WPA

WEP

No-Encryption

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprises

Individual Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless LAN Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless LAN Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless LAN Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

