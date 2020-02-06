Wireless Intercom Market – Asia Pacific (APAC) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023

The intense competition between RTS Intercom, Clear-Com Ltd., and Commend International GmbH characterizes the competitive landscape of the market for wireless intercom in Asia Pacific, finds a report by Transparency Market Research.

These wireless intercom manufacturers rely on product innovations and integration of latest technologies in their existing offerings to grab an edge over each other. For instance, Commend Int. introduced an advanced version of its intercom solution in April 2015, integrated with intelligent volume control function to enhance the speech volume and degrade the background sound in noise-polluted environments. By September 2015, Clear-Com also came up with DX410, a 2.4GHz base station, offering a two-channel, frequency hopping system.

Over the forthcoming years, other than innovation and advancements, competitors in this market will look for strategic alliances with companies in the media and technology sector in order to incorporated technological developments in their products, strengthening their position in Asia Pacific.

Need for Robust Security Solutions Boosts Demand for Wireless Intercoms

Asia Pacific is undergoing a phase of rapid advancements in terms of economy and infrastructure. This infrastructural development has fuelled the need for robust security solutions across the region. The demand for efficient security in Asia Pacific is also witnessing a remarkable surge due to the growing concerns over threats to safety and security, considering the increased crime rate and terror attacks.

Intercoms, being one of the most essential components of a security systems, is, thereby, also witnessing an immense surge in demand in this region. Wireless intercoms, owing to their easy handling, experience a higher demand compared to traditional wired ones. Technical advancements in wireless intercoms, such as the integration of encryption techniques, is also an important factor behind the increasing preference for them over wired intercoms.

Going forward, the rocketing urbanization, together with the speedy growth of smart cities across Asia Pacific, is likely to prepare ground for the widespread application of wireless intercoms over the next few years in this region.

Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi-based Wireless Intercoms to Impact Growth Rate of RF-based Wireless Intercoms

The Asia Pacific market for wireless intercom has witnessed a tremendous rise since the last decade, says TMR. Analysts expect it to remain registering steady growth in the near future. Rising at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2015 and 2023, the opportunity in wireless intercom, across Asia Pacific, is likely to increase from US$0.4 bn in 2014 to US$1.1 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Based on technology, radio frequency-based wireless intercoms led the overall market in 2014 with a demand share of more than 80%. The segment is likely expand at a CAGR 10.5% during the forecast period; however, with a 19.80% CAGR, the demand for Wi-Fi-based wireless intercoms will register the fastest growth over the next few years.

By end user, large enterprises are the key consumers of wireless intercoms in Asia Pacific. The trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. In terms of industry verticals, security and surveillance have emerged as the leading segment and is projected to continue to lead in the coming years.