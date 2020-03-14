Wireless in Healthcare 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wireless in Healthcare 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Press Release

The wireless medical device industry has sustained significant growth in the last decade and is likely to continue to expand in the future because of the increasing demand for patient care and an expansion of wireless electronic devices and networks in hospitals and other clinical settings. Additionally, economic growth, coupled with greater access to health care in countries such as China, India and Brazil, has helped to foster an increase in the use of medical products worldwide. Moreover, within the wireless medical device industry, there has been continuous innovation in the technologies of sensors, implants and wireless communication, which is increasing the scope of wireless medical technology applications.&nbsp;
In 2018, the global Wireless in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

&nbsp;

&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

This report focuses on the global Wireless in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study&nbsp;
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions&nbsp;
Apple&nbsp;
AT&T&nbsp;
BlackBerry&nbsp;
Cerner&nbsp;
Cisco Systems&nbsp;
Dell&nbsp;
Extreme Networks&nbsp;
GE Healthcare&nbsp;
Google&nbsp;
Hewlett-Packard&nbsp;
Intel&nbsp;
International Business Machines (IBM)&nbsp;
McKesson&nbsp;
Medtronic&nbsp;
Microsoft&nbsp;
Motorola Solutions&nbsp;
Philips&nbsp;
Samsung Electronics&nbsp;
Siemens Healthcare&nbsp;
Verizon Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into&nbsp;
Bluetooth&nbsp;
Zigbee&nbsp;
RFID&nbsp;
UWB&nbsp;
Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)&nbsp;
Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (WMAN)&nbsp;
Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN)

Market segment by Application, split into&nbsp;
Hospitals&nbsp;
Ambulatory Surgical Centers&nbsp;
Diagnostic Centers&nbsp;
Homecare Settings&nbsp;
Long Term Care Centers&nbsp;
Emergency Medical Services

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/wireless-in-healthcare-2019-global-trends-market-size-share-status-swot-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-06-07

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers&nbsp;
United States&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan&nbsp;
Southeast Asia&nbsp;
India&nbsp;
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:&nbsp;
To analyze global Wireless in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.&nbsp;
To present the Wireless in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.&nbsp;
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.&nbsp;
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

&nbsp;

&nbsp;

Table Of Contents:&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

1 Report Overview&nbsp;
1.1 Study Scope&nbsp;
1.2 Key Market Segments&nbsp;
1.3 Players Covered&nbsp;
1.4 Market Analysis by Type&nbsp;
1.4.1 Global Wireless in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4.2 Bluetooth&nbsp;
1.4.3 Zigbee&nbsp;
1.4.4 RFID&nbsp;
1.4.5 UWB&nbsp;
1.4.6 Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)&nbsp;
1.4.7 Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (WMAN)&nbsp;
1.4.8 Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN)&nbsp;
1.5 Market by Application&nbsp;
1.5.1 Global Wireless in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.5.2 Hospitals&nbsp;
1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers&nbsp;
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers&nbsp;
1.5.5 Homecare Settings&nbsp;
1.5.6 Long Term Care Centers&nbsp;
1.5.7 Emergency Medical Services&nbsp;
1.6 Study Objectives&nbsp;
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends&nbsp;
2.1 Wireless in Healthcare Market Size&nbsp;
2.2 Wireless in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions&nbsp;
2.2.1 Wireless in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)&nbsp;
2.2.2 Wireless in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.3 Industry Trends&nbsp;
2.3.1 Market Top Trends&nbsp;
2.3.2 Market Drivers&nbsp;
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

&hellip;

12 International Players Profiles&nbsp;
12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions&nbsp;
12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details&nbsp;
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.1.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction&nbsp;
12.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development&nbsp;
12.2 Apple&nbsp;
12.2.1 Apple Company Details&nbsp;
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.2.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction&nbsp;
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development&nbsp;
12.3 AT&T&nbsp;
12.3.1 AT&T Company Details&nbsp;
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.3.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction&nbsp;
12.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.3.5 AT&T Recent Development&nbsp;
12.4 BlackBerry&nbsp;
12.4.1 BlackBerry Company Details&nbsp;
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.4.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction&nbsp;
12.4.4 BlackBerry Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.4.5 BlackBerry Recent Development&nbsp;
12.5 Cerner&nbsp;
12.5.1 Cerner Company Details&nbsp;
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.5.3 Wireless in Healthcare Introduction&nbsp;
12.5.4 Cerner Revenue in Wireless in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.5.5 Cerner Recent Development&nbsp;

&nbsp;Continued&hellip;&hellip;.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

