Wireless Health Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Wireless Health market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Health development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Omron Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

Evolent Health, Inc.

AT&T

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vocera Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WPAN

WiMAX

WWAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Patients/Individuals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Health development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Health Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 WLAN/Wi-Fi

1.4.3 WPAN

1.4.4 WiMAX

1.4.5 WWAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Health Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Providers

1.5.3 Payers

1.5.4 Patients/Individuals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Health Market Size

2.2 Wireless Health Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Health Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Health Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Health Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Health Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Health Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Health Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Health Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Health Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Health Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Allscripts

12.2.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Omron Corporation

12.4.1 Omron Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.4.4 Omron Corporation Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.5.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.5.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

12.6 Epic Systems Corporation

12.6.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.6.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Evolent Health, Inc.

12.7.1 Evolent Health, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.7.4 Evolent Health, Inc. Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Evolent Health, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 AT&T

12.8.1 AT&T Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.9.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Health Introduction

12.9.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Wireless Health Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Vocera Communications

……Continued

