WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, TYPES, APPLICATIONS, STATUS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Global Wireless Connectivity market size will be XX million (USD) in 2023, from the XX million (USD) in 2017, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of XX% from between 2017 and 2023.

This report studies the global Wireless Connectivity market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Wireless Connectivity players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players including

Broadcom

Murata

Qualcomm Atheros

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Technologies

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Wireless Connectivity in each application, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Other

Table of Contents

2018 Top 5 Wireless Connectivity Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

1 Wireless Connectivity Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Connectivity

1.2 Wireless Connectivity Segment by Types

1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Wireless Connectivity by Types in 2017

1.2.2 Wi-Fi

1.2.2.1 Major Players of Wi-Fi

1.2.3 Bluetooth

1.2.3.1 Major Players of Bluetooth

1.2.4 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

1.2.4.1 Major Players of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

1.2.5 ZigBee

1.2.5.1 Major Players of ZigBee

1.2.6 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

1.2.6.1 Major Players of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

1.2.7 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.7.1 Major Players of Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.8 Other Technologies

1.2.8.1 Major Players of Other Technologies

1.3 Wireless Connectivity Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Wireless Connectivity Market by Regions

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.1.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4.1 South America Wireless Connectivity Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wireless Connectivity (2013-2023)

2 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Average Price by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.4 Global Wireless Connectivity Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

2.4.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

2.4.2 Players Wireless Connectivity Product Types

2.5 Wireless Connectivity Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wireless Connectivity Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 North America Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 North America Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.1 North America Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.2 North America Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.3 North America Wireless Connectivity Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales by Application (2013-2018)

4.3.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.4 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Country (US, Canada and Mexico) (2013-2018)

4.4.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales by Country (2013-2018)

4.4.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2013-2018)

4.5 North America Wireless Connectivity Import & Export (2013-2018)

5 Europe Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 Europe Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.1 Europe Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.2 Europe Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.3 Europe Wireless Connectivity Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.3.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales by Application (2013-2018)

5.3.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia) (2013-2018)

5.4.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales by Country (2013-2018)

5.4.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2013-2018)

5.5 Europe Wireless Connectivity Import & Export (2013-2018)

6 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Price

6.1 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

6.1.2 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

6.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific “&Sheet1!B1&” Sales by Type (2013-2018)”

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific “&Sheet1!B1&” Price by Type (2013-2018)”

