WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Wireless connectivity is the design, configuration, installation and maintenance of all the physical elements necessary to connect the information generator-transceiver devices between themselves and with the applications necessary for business, without the use of physical connectivity cables or supports. The connection is wireless.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Wireless Connectivity market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wireless Connectivity market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growth of this market is fueled by the increased demand for wireless sensor networks for creating smart infrastructure, increased demand for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and rise in the adoption of IoT, advancements in the telecommunications industry, and high adoption of smartphones.

The global Wireless Connectivity market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Connectivity.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Qualcomm

Intel

Broadcom

MediaTek

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Microchip

EnOcean

NEXCOM

Skyworks Solutions

Murata

Marvell

Quantenna

Renesas

Nordic Semiconductor

CEVA

Espressif Systems

Peraso Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

Satellite (GNSS)

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Cellular

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Table Of Contents:

1 Wireless Connectivity Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Connectivity

1.2 Classification of Wireless Connectivity by Types

1.2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

1.2.4 Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

1.2.5 Satellite (GNSS)

1.2.6 Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

1.2.7 Cellular

1.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Wireless Connectivity Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Wireless Connectivity Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Wireless Connectivity Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Wireless Connectivity Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Wireless Connectivity Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Wireless Connectivity (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Qualcomm Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intel Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Broadcom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Broadcom Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MediaTek

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MediaTek Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Texas Instruments

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cypress Semiconductor

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 NXP Semiconductors

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Wireless Connectivity Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Wireless Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

